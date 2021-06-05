Lancashire records 553 Covid cases in 24 hours as plans to delay easing of restrictions are reportedly being considered

The total number of confirmed cases in Lancashire since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 131,894 as of Friday, June 4.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 4:59 pm

There have now been 102,033 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (June 5).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 131,894.

These are the latest case figures for Lancashire

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 20,363 (Up from 20,207) +156

Blackpool - 9,498 (Up from 9,465) +33

Burnley - 10,388 (Up from 10,340) +48

Chorley - 8,345 (Up from 8,313) +32

Fylde - 4,937 (Up from 4,928) +9

Hyndburn - 8,434 (Up from 8,391) +43

Lancaster - 9,655 (Up from 9,641) +14

Pendle - 9,981 (Up from 9,942) +39

Preston - 14,485 (Up from 14,442) +43

Ribble Valley - 4,834 (Up from 4,796) +38

Rossendale - 6,629 (Up from 6,596) +33

South Ribble - 8,541 (Up from 8,487) +54

West Lancs - 9,028 (Up from 9,024) +4

Wyre - 6,776 (Up from 6,769) +7

