Lancashire records 862 new Covid cases in 24 hours as 41 'Delta plus' variant infections found in UK

There have now been 110,165 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (June 23).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 142,995.

Military personnel at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

On Tuesday (June 9), it was announced an increased package of support will be provided to Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

The additional measures, including surge testing, tracing, isolation support and maximising vaccine uptake, are being introduced where high case numbers of the Delta Covid variant have been recorded.

Along with the additional measures, the government also issued new guidance for residents in the Greater Manchester and Lancashire County Council areas.

If you have any questions about the 'enhanced response area' guidance, click HERE.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 22,444 (Up from 22,318) +126

Blackpool - 10,386 (Up from 10,319) +67

Burnley - 11,266 (Up from 11,193) +73

Chorley - 9,200 (Up from 9,138) +62

Fylde - 5,234 (Up from 5,218) +16

Hyndburn - 9,393 (Up from 9,291) +102

Lancaster - 10,058 (Up from 10,012) +46

Pendle - 10,741 (Up from 10,669) +72

Preston - 15,583 (Up from 15,514) +69

Ribble Valley - 5,483 (Up from 5,436) +47

Rossendale - 7,287 (Up from 7,233) +54

South Ribble - 9,399 (Up from 9,330) +69

West Lancs - 9,358 (Up from 9,336) +22

Wyre - 7,163 (Up from 7,126) +37

