The latest figures were revealed as it was announced on Tuesday (June 8, 2021) the county would become an "enhanced response area".

Blackburn with Darwen continues to have the highest rate, with 833 new cases in the seven days to June 4 – the equivalent of 556.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 436.9 in the seven days to May 28.

The latest Covid infection rates as Lancashire declared 'enhanced response area'.

Rossendale has the third highest, down slightly from 316.2 to 310.6, with 222 new cases.

Burnley has risen to fourth in the table after recording 251 new cases, which is a rate of 282.3 per 100,000 people.

Other Lancashire areas also seeing significant increases included, South Ribble, Hyndburn, Ribble Valley and Preston.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Burnley (up from 120.3 to 282.3)

South Ribble (111.0 to 252.7)

Blackburn with Darwen (436.9 to 556.5)

Stockport (71.6 to 187.1)

Salford (116.3 to 231.8)

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 28.

Blackburn with Darwen, 556.5, (833), 436.9, (654)

Bolton, 320.3, (921), 381.2, (1096)

Rossendale, 310.6, (222), 316.2, (226)

Burnley, 282.3, (251), 120.3, (107)

Hyndburn, 273.9, (222), 175.2, (142)

South Ribble, 252.7, (280), 111.0, (123)

Ribble Valley, 244.7, (149), 147.8, (90)

Salford, 231.8, (600), 116.3, (301)

Manchester, 224.1, (1239), 111.4, (616)

Preston, 199.8, (286), 120.2, (172)

Bury, 199.0, (380), 115.7, (221)

Stockport, 187.1, (549), 71.6, (210)

Chorley, 157.3, (186), 93.9, (111)

Wigan, 149.4, (491), 79.7, (262)

Rochdale, 143.4, (319), 91.3, (203)

Trafford, 142.8, (339), 69.5, (165)

Bedford, 142.5, (247), 161.6, (280)

Pendle, 142.2, (131), 99.9, (92)

Cheshire East, 105.4, (405), 42.2, (162)

Blackpool, 103.3, (144), 37.3, (52)

Kirklees, 101.4, (446), 117.3, (516)

Tameside, 100.7, (228), 50.8, (115)

Leicester, 98.2, (348), 85.8, (304)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 97.5, (96), 23.4, (23)

Oldham, 96.6, (229), 70.4, (167)

Bracknell Forest, 96.3, (118), 44.9, (55)

Bradford, 95.2, (514), 54.7, (295)

Cheshire West and Chester, 93.6, (321), 24.2, (83)

Reading, 90.2, (146), 81.0, (131)

Reigate and Banstead, 90.1, (134), 73.3, (109)

Wokingham, 89.4, (153), 49.1, (84)

Luton, 85.0, (181), 71.8, (153)

Lambeth, 80.1, (261), 55.2, (180)

Leeds, 76.7, (608), 42.2, (335)

North Tyneside, 73.1, (152), 60.1, (125)

Wandsworth, 73.1, (241), 23.1, (76)

Slough, 72.2, (108), 68.2, (102)

Charnwood, 68.3, (127), 51.7, (96)

South Oxfordshire, 68.3, (97), 28.9, (41)

Fylde, 68.1, (55), 82.9, (67)

Spelthorne, 67.1, (67), 29.0, (29)

Epsom and Ewell, 67.0, (54), 39.7, (32)

Southwark, 65.6, (209), 28.2, (90)

Birmingham, 61.8, (706), 41.8, (477)

Calderdale, 61.0, (129), 49.7, (105)

Three Rivers, 60.0, (56), 37.5, (35)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 59.8, (181), 36.0, (109)

Westminster, 59.3, (155), 27.2, (71)

Wakefield, 58.3, (203), 45.9, (160)

Ealing, 58.2, (199), 43.9, (150)

Hillingdon, 57.7, (177), 48.6, (149)

Woking, 57.5, (58), 19.8, (20)

High Peak, 57.2, (53), 56.1, (52)

Central Bedfordshire, 57.2, (165), 40.9, (118)

Oxford, 56.4, (86), 26.9, (41)

Kingston upon Thames, 56.3, (100), 80.6, (143)

Tower Hamlets, 56.0, (182), 23.4, (76)

Warrington, 55.2, (116), 16.2, (34)

Cheltenham, 55.0, (64), 5.2, (6)

Gloucester, 55.0, (71), 34.8, (45)

Walsall, 54.3, (155), 28.7, (82)

Blaby, 54.2, (55), 52.2, (53)

Dartford, 54.2, (61), 33.7, (38)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 54.0, (100), 29.2, (54)

Croydon, 53.8, (208), 43.2, (167)

Elmbridge, 52.6, (72), 13.2, (18)

Kensington and Chelsea, 51.9, (81), 33.9, (53)

Redditch, 51.6, (44), 27.0, (23)

Aylesbury Vale, 51.1, (102), 22.1, (44)

Brent, 50.6, (167), 34.3, (113)

Wirral, 50.3, (163), 18.2, (59)

Telford and Wrekin, 50.0, (90), 20.6, (37)

Vale of White Horse, 49.3, (67), 27.2, (37)

Haringey, 49.1, (132), 20.1, (54)

Gateshead, 49.0, (99), 31.2, (63)

Rushmoor, 48.6, (46), 53.9, (51)

Hackney and City of London, 48.5, (141), 19.6, (57)

Merton, 48.4, (100), 34.4, (71)

Wyre, 48.2, (54), 17.8, (20)

Lancaster, 47.9, (70), 32.2, (47)

Surrey Heath, 47.0, (42), 33.6, (30)

South Tyneside, 47.0, (71), 22.5, (34)

Wycombe, 47.0, (82), 26.9, (47)

Islington, 46.6, (113), 22.3, (54)

Richmond upon Thames, 46.5, (92), 21.7, (43)

Sutton, 46.0, (95), 21.3, (44)

Bromley, 46.0, (153), 33.1, (110)

Camden, 45.6, (123), 12.6, (34)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 45.4, (59), 29.3, (38)

Milton Keynes, 45.3, (122), 34.5, (93)

Nottingham, 45.1, (150), 20.7, (69)

Tewkesbury, 44.2, (42), 10.5, (10)

Hounslow, 44.2, (120), 59.3, (161)

Oadby and Wigston, 43.8, (25), 19.3, (11)

Sefton, 43.8, (121), 17.4, (48)

Waltham Forest, 43.3, (120), 24.6, (68)

Barnsley, 42.9, (106), 29.6, (73)

Watford, 42.5, (41), 84.9, (82)

Greenwich, 42.4, (122), 35.1, (101)

Lewisham, 42.2, (129), 22.9, (70)

Mid Sussex, 41.7, (63), 11.3, (17)

Selby, 40.8, (37), 15.4, (14)

Bristol, 40.6, (188), 23.3, (108)

South Northamptonshire, 40.2, (38), 14.8, (14)

Liverpool, 40.2, (200), 16.7, (83)

West Oxfordshire, 38.9, (43), 13.6, (15)

St Helens, 38.8, (70), 18.8, (34)

South Bucks, 38.5, (27), 10.0, (7)

Sevenoaks, 38.1, (46), 16.6, (20)

Northumberland, 37.8, (122), 11.2, (36)

Sandwell, 37.8, (124), 17.7, (58)

Daventry, 37.2, (32), 11.6, (10)

Knowsley, 37.1, (56), 15.9, (24)

Melton, 37.1, (19), 31.2, (16)

East Northamptonshire, 37.0, (35), 28.6, (27)

North East Lincolnshire, 37.0, (59), 11.9, (19)

Solihull, 37.0, (80), 20.3, (44)

Newark and Sherwood, 35.9, (44), 26.1, (32)

Eden, 35.7, (19), 1.9, (1)

Sunderland, 35.6, (99), 13.7, (38)

Gedling, 34.8, (41), 19.5, (23)

Medway, 34.5, (96), 25.5, (71)

Newham, 34.3, (121), 24.1, (85)

Harborough, 34.1, (32), 18.1, (17)

Rushcliffe, 33.6, (40), 11.7, (14)

Welwyn Hatfield, 33.3, (41), 11.4, (14)

Mole Valley, 33.2, (29), 21.8, (19)

Hambleton, 32.8, (30), 10.9, (10)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 32.7, (37), 19.4, (22)

Maldon, 32.3, (21), 4.6, (3)

Doncaster, 32.1, (100), 24.4, (76)

Harrow, 31.9, (80), 29.9, (75)

Harrogate, 31.7, (51), 16.2, (26)

Canterbury, 31.4, (52), 26.0, (43)

Tamworth, 31.3, (24), 9.1, (7)

Tandridge, 30.6, (27), 18.2, (16)

West Lancashire, 30.6, (35), 17.5, (20)

South Holland, 30.5, (29), 35.8, (34)

Hart, 29.9, (29), 28.8, (28)

York, 29.4, (62), 21.4, (45)

Rugby, 29.4, (32), 14.7, (16)

Halton, 29.4, (38), 6.2, (8)

Horsham, 29.2, (42), 8.3, (12)

Middlesbrough, 29.1, (41), 29.8, (42)

Test Valley, 28.5, (36), 12.7, (16)

Crawley, 28.5, (32), 12.5, (14)

Dacorum, 28.4, (44), 14.2, (22)

Wolverhampton, 28.1, (74), 9.9, (26)

Forest of Dean, 27.7, (24), 8.1, (7)

Brighton and Hove, 27.5, (80), 19.6, (57)

Worthing, 27.1, (30), 19.9, (22)

Barnet, 27.0, (107), 13.4, (53)

East Hampshire, 27.0, (33), 6.5, (8)

Sheffield, 26.5, (155), 30.9, (181)

North Warwickshire, 26.0, (17), 15.3, (10)

Cherwell, 25.9, (39), 8.6, (13)

West Berkshire, 25.9, (41), 29.0, (46)

Hull, 25.8, (67), 23.5, (61)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 25.5, (33), 7.0, (9)

North Hertfordshire, 25.5, (34), 14.2, (19)

East Hertfordshire, 25.4, (38), 18.0, (27)

Redbridge, 24.9, (76), 15.7, (48)

Dudley, 24.9, (80), 22.7, (73)

Guildford, 24.8, (37), 12.8, (19)

Craven, 24.5, (14), 17.5, (10)

St Albans, 24.3, (36), 16.2, (24)

Rotherham, 24.1, (64), 24.1, (64)

Enfield, 24.0, (80), 14.1, (47)

Basingstoke and Deane, 23.8, (42), 10.2, (18)

Bexley, 23.8, (59), 17.7, (44)

Worcester, 23.7, (24), 38.5, (39)

Corby, 23.5, (17), 36.0, (26)

Gravesham, 23.4, (25), 15.0, (16)

Swindon, 23.0, (51), 13.5, (30)

Chiltern, 22.9, (22), 20.8, (20)

Lichfield, 22.9, (24), 12.4, (13)

Stevenage, 22.8, (20), 31.9, (28)

County Durham, 22.6, (120), 13.2, (70)

Stoke-on-Trent, 22.6, (58), 19.1, (49)

Wellingborough, 22.6, (18), 41.4, (33)

Huntingdonshire, 22.5, (40), 13.5, (24)

Cotswold, 22.3, (20), 10.0, (9)

Copeland, 22.0, (15), 13.2, (9)

Hertsmere, 21.9, (23), 24.8, (26)

Herefordshire, 21.8, (42), 9.3, (18)

Coventry, 21.5, (80), 14.3, (53)

North Lincolnshire, 21.5, (37), 14.5, (25)

Stockton-on-Tees, 21.3, (42), 12.2, (24)

Barking and Dagenham, 21.1, (45), 18.8, (40)

Northampton, 20.9, (47), 11.1, (25)

East Staffordshire, 20.9, (25), 18.4, (22)

Brentwood, 20.8, (16), 9.1, (7)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 20.5, (70), 22.0, (75)

Portsmouth, 20.5, (44), 30.7, (66)

Havering, 20.4, (53), 17.0, (44)

Ashfield, 20.3, (26), 8.6, (11)

Peterborough, 20.3, (41), 19.3, (39)

Bromsgrove, 20.0, (20), 10.0, (10)

Bassetlaw, 19.6, (23), 11.1, (13)

Broxtowe, 18.4, (21), 11.4, (13)

North West Leicestershire, 18.3, (19), 27.0, (28)

Epping Forest, 18.2, (24), 9.9, (13)

Bath and North East Somerset, 18.1, (35), 9.3, (18)

Warwick, 18.1, (26), 9.0, (13)

Southend-on-Sea, 18.0, (33), 15.3, (28)

Derbyshire Dales, 18.0, (13), 11.1, (8)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 17.7, (70), 7.3, (29)

Stratford-on-Avon, 17.7, (23), 11.5, (15)

Plymouth, 17.2, (45), 9.9, (26)

Boston, 17.1, (12), 29.9, (21)

Cannock Chase, 16.9, (17), 6.9, (7)

Winchester, 16.8, (21), 9.6, (12)

Runnymede, 16.8, (15), 15.7, (14)

North East Derbyshire, 16.8, (17), 5.9, (6)

Richmondshire, 16.8, (9), 3.7, (2)

Stroud, 16.7, (20), 5.0, (6)

Barrow-in-Furness, 16.4, (11), 8.9, (6)

Allerdale, 16.4, (16), 9.2, (9)

Cambridge, 16.0, (20), 14.4, (18)

Tunbridge Wells, 16.0, (19), 4.2, (5)

Exeter, 16.0, (21), 12.2, (16)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 15.8, (24), 15.8, (24)

Wyre Forest, 15.8, (16), 15.8, (16)

Kettering, 15.7, (16), 10.8, (11)

Scarborough, 15.6, (17), 20.2, (22)

Castle Point, 15.5, (14), 7.7, (7)

Mid Suffolk, 15.4, (16), 18.3, (19)

Uttlesford, 15.3, (14), 13.1, (12)

Broadland, 15.3, (20), 16.1, (21)

Derby, 15.2, (39), 10.5, (27)

Breckland, 15.0, (21), 28.6, (40)

Thurrock, 14.9, (26), 12.0, (21)

North Somerset, 14.9, (32), 7.4, (16)

Fenland, 14.7, (15), 8.8, (9)

West Lindsey, 14.6, (14), 23.0, (22)

Maidstone, 14.5, (25), 11.1, (19)

Wiltshire, 14.0, (70), 8.6, (43)

Adur, 14.0, (9), 6.2, (4)

South Derbyshire, 14.0, (15), 4.7, (5)

Erewash, 13.9, (16), 6.1, (7)

Rochford, 13.7, (12), 3.4, (3)

Arun, 13.7, (22), 8.1, (13)

South Gloucestershire, 13.7, (39), 12.3, (35)

Broxbourne, 13.4, (13), 14.4, (14)

Fareham, 12.9, (15), 10.3, (12)

Dover, 12.7, (15), 13.5, (16)

Rutland, 12.5, (5), 15.0, (6)

South Staffordshire, 12.5, (14), 13.3, (15)

Ashford, 12.3, (16), 6.2, (8)

Mid Devon, 12.1, (10), 7.3, (6)

Lincoln, 12.1, (12), 15.1, (15)

Eastleigh, 12.0, (16), 4.5, (6)

North Kesteven, 12.0, (14), 8.6, (10)

Waverley, 11.9, (15), 7.9, (10)

Redcar and Cleveland, 11.7, (16), 19.0, (26)

Folkestone and Hythe, 11.5, (13), 17.7, (20)

Colchester, 11.3, (22), 5.6, (11)

Isle of Wight, 11.3, (16), 16.2, (23)

West Suffolk, 11.2, (20), 5.6, (10)

Shropshire, 11.1, (36), 7.4, (24)

Southampton, 11.1, (28), 13.5, (34)

Chichester, 10.7, (13), 7.4, (9)

Chelmsford, 10.7, (19), 6.2, (11)

Tonbridge and Malling, 10.6, (14), 7.6, (10)

East Lindsey, 10.6, (15), 14.1, (20)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 10.6, (16), 7.9, (12)

Sedgemoor, 10.6, (13), 3.2, (4)

South Kesteven, 10.5, (15), 18.3, (26)

Harlow, 10.3, (9), 9.2, (8)

Basildon, 10.1, (19), 9.6, (18)

East Cambridgeshire, 10.0, (9), 2.2, (2)

Norwich, 10.0, (14), 7.8, (11)

Braintree, 9.8, (15), 5.9, (9)

Chesterfield, 9.5, (10), 12.4, (13)

South Lakeland, 9.5, (10), 6.7, (7)

Gosport, 9.4, (8), 7.1, (6)

South Cambridgeshire, 9.4, (15), 8.8, (14)

South Norfolk, 9.2, (13), 3.5, (5)

Mansfield, 9.1, (10), 21.0, (23)

Malvern Hills, 8.9, (7), 16.5, (13)

Ipswich, 8.8, (12), 5.8, (8)

Stafford, 8.7, (12), 8.7, (12)

Dorset, 8.7, (33), 3.7, (14)

Wealden, 8.7, (14), 5.0, (8)

Rother, 8.3, (8), 7.3, (7)

Tendring, 8.2, (12), 5.5, (8)

East Suffolk, 8.0, (20), 6.0, (15)

North Norfolk, 7.6, (8), 9.5, (10)

Hastings, 7.6, (7), 11.9, (11)

Torbay, 7.3, (10), 11.0, (15)

Swale, 7.3, (11), 15.3, (23)

New Forest, 7.2, (13), 4.4, (8)

Wychavon, 7.0, (9), 14.7, (19)

South Hams, 6.9, (6), 16.1, (14)

Eastbourne, 6.7, (7), 2.9, (3)

North Devon, 6.2, (6), 4.1, (4)

Great Yarmouth, 6.0, (6), 7.0, (7)

Torridge, 5.9, (4), 11.7, (8)

Thanet, 5.6, (8), 8.5, (12)

Darlington, 5.6, (6), 9.4, (10)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 5.6, (32), 3.7, (21)

Carlisle, 5.5, (6), 8.3, (9)

Ryedale, 5.4, (3), 0.0, (0)

West Devon, 5.4, (3), 3.6, (2)

Bolsover, 5.0, (4), 3.7, (3)

East Devon, 4.8, (7), 4.8, (7)

Amber Valley, 4.7, (6), 3.9, (5)

Babergh, 4.3, (4), 3.3, (3)

Hartlepool, 4.3, (4), 10.7, (10)

Somerset West and Taunton, 3.9, (6), 5.2, (8)

Teignbridge, 3.7, (5), 8.9, (12)

South Somerset, 3.6, (6), 5.3, (9)

Havant, 3.2, (4), 15.8, (20)

Lewes, 2.9, (3), 8.7, (9)