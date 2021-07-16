North West coronavirus: Latest figures on region's case numbers, deaths, hospital admissions and vaccinations

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 5,281,098 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 48,553 people tested positive across the nation on Thursday (July 15).

These are the figures for the North West

These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West.

In the North West today (Friday, July 16, 2021), there has been a total of 770,190 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 6,212 on the previous day.

There are currently 788 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 123 on ventilation.

A total of 64,949 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,384.

Of these deaths, 18,189 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

A total of 8,836,412 vaccinations have been given in the region, with 4,938, 690 first doses and 3,897,722 second doses delivered.

Blackburn with Darwen - 24,409

Blackpool - 12,496

Bolton - 35,776

Bury - 22,028

Cheshire East - 26,249

Cheshire West and Chester - 26,926

Cumbria - 34,510

Knowsley - 20,264

Lancashire - 126,517

Liverpool - 58,722

Manchester - 69,541

Oldham - 29,295

Rochdale - 27,172

Salford - 30,788

Sefton - 29,349

St Helens - 20,107

Stockport - 27,032

Tameside - 23,232

Trafford - 22,285

Warrington - 21,665

Wigan - 38,137

Wirral - 29,999

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.