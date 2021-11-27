Omicron Covid variant: Face coverings in shops and on public transport to be made mandatory again

Boris Johnson has said anyone arriving in the UK will be asked to take a PCR test for Covid-19 on the second day and they must self-isolate until they provide a negative result.

The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference on Saturday: "We're not going to stop people travelling, I want to stress that, we're not going to stop people travelling, but we will require anyone who enters the UK to take a PCR test by the end of the second day after their arrival and to self-isolate until they have a negative result.

"Second, we need to slow down the spread of this variant here in the UK, because measures at the border can only ever minimise and delay the arrival of a new variant rather than stop it all together.

PM Boris Johnson said the rules on face coverings in shops and on public transport will be tightened

"We will require all contacts of those who test positive with a suspected case of Omicron to self-isolate for 10 days regardless of your vaccination status.

"We will also go further in asking all of you to help contain the spread of this variant by tightening up the rules on face coverings in shops and on public transport."

Mr Johnson continued: "Third, and most importantly, we need to bolster our protections against this new variant.

"We don't yet exactly know how effective our vaccines will be against Omicron but we have good reasons for believing they will provide at least some measure of protection.

"If you're boosted, your response is likely to be stronger so it's more vital than ever that people get their jabs and we get those boosters into arms as fast as possible.

"From today we're going to boost the booster campaign, we're already planning to do six million jabs in England alone over the next three weeks and now we're looking to go further.

"The Health Secretary has asked the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) to consider giving boosters to as wide a group as possible as well as reducing the gap between your second dose and your booster."

Chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty said the majority of cases in the UK remain to be of the Delta variant.

He said there is currently significant rates of transmission among young people but rates among people aged over 60 and vulnerable groups are improving, meaning hospitalisations and deaths continue to decrease.

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance told the Downing Street press conference that "three things need to be done" in the face of the new variant.

He said: "The first is to try to limit the number of cases that enter the country from places that have got lots of cases. And that means trying to detect people and prevent them from spreading in the country.

"The second is to make sure that when we do have cases in the country, and we will have cases just as other countries will have, that we try and limit spread in the country and that means detecting those cases, making sure the contacts are identified.