Pupils return to Balshaw's High School in Leyland after classmate tests positive for Covid

Balshaw's High School in Church Road, Leyland has confirmed that a single case of Covid-19 was reported among its Year 11s yesterday (Monday, May 10)

Staff were informed that a child had tested positive in the morning, before classes had started, and this led to all Year 11s being turned away at the school gates.

They were asked to return home immediately and to self-isolate whilst arrangements were made for online learning.

Headteacher Steven Haycocks said the school had acted 'robustly' to allow health authorities to carry out "track and trace" and prevent an outbreak.

He added that some Year 11 pupils who had been in close contact with their infected classmate have been asked to remain at home to self-isolate.

He said: "We were advised of a positive case and following our robust procedures, our Year 11 pupils were asked to work from home yesterday so that track and trace work could be carried out.

"All pupils are back in today unless they have been instructed to self-isolate. Parents have been kept fully informed."

The single case of Covid-19 at Balshaw's High School sparked particular concern as it followed an outbreak of more than 30 cases at Runshaw College last week.

Runshaw - which is situated less than a mile away from Balshaw's - remains closed whilst Public Health England carry out extensive "track and trace" work among its students.

The college is due to reopen on May 17. You can read the latest update on Runshaw College here.

