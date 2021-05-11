Royal Preston Hospital makes changes to patient visiting arrangements - this is what you need to know

The changes to visiting hours - and strict rules on who can visit and for how long - were updated on Thursday, May 6 for both RPH and Chorley Hospital.

It follows a review of the coronavirus policy introduced by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals last year, to help protect staff and patients during the pandemic.

The new visiting arrangements came into force immediately on Thursday, May 6 and apply to all adult inpatient areas.

The changes are as follows:

- Patients will be allowed one visitor per day, lasting a maximum of one hour between the times of either 2pm – 3pm or 6pm – 7pm (seven days per week).

- Arrangements to visit a patient need to be made directly with the relevant ward before visiting.

- Some wards, such as Critical Care, may have further flexibility on these times and visitors should enquire with the relevant nursing team beforehand

- Some surgical wards, which include Ward 11 at Royal Preston Hospital and Leyland Ward and Sellers Ward at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, WILL NOT yet be accepting visitors under these new arrangements. The hospital trust said this will be under regular review.

- In order to gain access to the ward, visitors are asked to provide evidence of a negative rapid lateral flow test. This means testing yourself prior to visiting the hospital and demonstrating the negative test result before entering the ward area.

*Information on how to obtain Covid-19 Lateral Flow tests is available on the Government website here. If you cannot order online, call 119. Lines are open 7am to 11pm and calls are free.

- If you test positive, or are displaying Covid-19 symptoms, do not attend the hospitals. Current guidance says everyone in your household should self-isolate immediately and the person who tests positive should get a PCR test to confirm the result.

- If you would prefer to use Facetime rather than visiting the hospitals, this arrangement will remain in place. This also applies to other relatives of the patient and can be organised directly with the ward.

- All visitors must continue to comply with Government guidelines with regards to social distancing and hand hygiene practices. All visitors, unless exempt, must also wear a face covering and any PPE that the clinical area recommends.

