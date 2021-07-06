The North West confirms another 3,945 new Covid cases as Boris Johnson confirms lockdown easing plans
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 718,486 as of Tuesday, July 6.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 4,930,534 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 27,334 people tested positive across the nation on Monday (July 5).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Tuesday, July 6, 2021), there has been a total of 718,486 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 3,945 on the previous day.
There are currently 561 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 108 on ventilation.
A total of 63,896 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,310.
Of these deaths, 18,087 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Blackburn with Darwen - 23,607 (Up from 23,529) +78
Blackpool - 11,224 (Up from 11,154) +70
Bolton - 34,262 (Up from 34,148) +114
Bury - 20,782 (Up from 20,687) +95
Cheshire East - 24,339 (Up from 24,195) +144
Cheshire West and Chester - 25,010 (Up from 24,880) +130
Cumbria - 31,136 (Up from 30,933) +203
Knowsley - 19,115 (Up from 19,040) +75
Lancashire - 118,286 (Up from 117,674) +612
Liverpool - 55,108 (Up from 54,801) +307
Manchester - 65,392 (Up from 65,080) +312
Oldham - 26,973 (Up from 26,787) +186
Rochdale - 25,137 (Up from 24,991) +146
Salford - 28,698 (Up from 28,546) +152
Sefton - 27,397 (Up from 27,231) +166
St Helens - 18,798 (Up from 18,693) +105
Stockport - 25,094 (Up from 24,966) +128
Tameside - 21,560 (Up from 21,416) +144
Trafford - 20,462 (Up from 20,290) +172
Warrington - 20,208 (Up from 20,111) +97
Wigan - 35,279 (Up from 35,050) +229
Wirral - 27,621 (Up from 27,392) +229
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.