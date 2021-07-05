These are the areas of Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with an infection rate higher than 400

The Prime Minister is expected to tell people later today that it will be left to their judgment how to reduce the risk posed by the virus, rather than expecting the Government to set out restrictions in law.

The approach is expected to mean that from “freedom day” in a fortnight’s time, face masks will no longer be required in many settings and social distancing restrictions will be removed in pubs and restaurants.

The latest figures show that 18 neighbourhoods in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble recorded a rate of higher than 400 per 100,000 in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods had the highest rates per 100,000 people between 22 and 29 June.

1. Gregson Lane & Coupe Green 25 new cases were recorded, an increase of 4.2%k. The current rolling rate is 407.6.

2. Leyland South East & Buckshaw Village 32 new cases were recorded, an increase of 18.5%. The current rolling rate is 425.8.

3. Brookfield & Holme Slack 44 new cases were recorded, an increase of 33.3%. The current rolling rate is 432.6.

4. Chorley Town and South 43 new cases were recorded, an decrease of 7.5%. The current rolling rate is 436.7.