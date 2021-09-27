These are the Lancashire residents eligible for a Covid booster jab - and how they can get one

Frontline NHS staff area already being given their Covid booster jabs

Anybody in the following groups whose second shot was at least six months ago is eligible for a booster shot, or will become eligible once six months have elapsed:

***those living in residential care homes for older adults

***all adults aged 50 years or over

***frontline health and social care workers

***all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19 (as set out in the green book)

***adult carers

***adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals

People in the eligible cohorts listed above will be contacted by the NHS, at which point they will be able to book an appointment using the national online service or by calling 119. Invites will continue to be sent out over the coming weeks.

Jabs are being administered at Lancashire's mass vaccination centres and a range of pharmacies and GP surgeries - options are listed during the online booking process.

Frontline health or social care workers can book a booster dose appointment online and do not need to wait to be contacted, according to the NHS website.

People who work for an NHS trust or a care home will usually get their booster dose through their employer.

Boosters ae usually given in the form of either one dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a half-dose of the Moderna jab, meaning that some people will have a different booster to their first and second shots.

However, people could also be offered a booster dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine if they cannot have the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.