These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West as Boris Johnson announcement expected

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,903,434 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 24,248 people tested positive across the nation on Sunday (July 4).

These are the figures for the North West

These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West

In the North West today (Monday, July 5, 2021), there has been a total of 714,541 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 3,989 on the previous day.

There are currently 514 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 104 on ventilation.

A total of 63,657 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,310.

Of these deaths, 18,086 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 23,529 (Up from 23,452) +77

Blackpool - 11,154 (Up from 11,085) +69

Bolton - 34,148 (Up from 34,031) +117

Bury - 20,687 (Up from 20,591) +95

Cheshire East - 24,195 (Up from 24,073) +122

Cheshire West and Chester - 24,880 (Up from 24,733) +147

Cumbria - 30,933 (Up from 30,738) +195

Knowsley - 19,040 (Up from 18,948) +92

Lancashire - 117,674 (Up from 117,044) +630

Liverpool - 54,801 (Up from 54,478) +314

Manchester - 65,080 (Up from 64,686) +394

Oldham - 26,787 (Up from 26,597) +190

Rochdale - 24,991 (Up from 24,838) +153

Salford - 28,546 (Up from 28,373) +173

Sefton - 27,231 (Up from 27,076) +155

St Helens - 18,693 (Up from 18,606) +87

Stockport - 24,966 (Up from 24,815) +151

Tameside - 21,416 (Up from 21,307) +109

Trafford - 20,290 (Up from 20,163) +127

Warrington - 20,111 (Up from 20,019) +92

Wigan - 35,050 (Up from 34,834) +216

Wirral - 27,392 (Up from 27,177) +215

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.