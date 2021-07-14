These are the Preston, Leyland and Chorley vaccine sites open for walk-in jabs this week

Walk-in vaccinations are available at clinics in Preston, Leyland and Chorley each day this week, with first and second dose Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs available

Preston

Issa Medical Centre, Deepdale

Opening times: Wednesday, July 14 (9am - 5pm), Friday, July 16 (1pm - 5pm) and Sunday, July 18 (9am - 4:30pm)

Staff at Jubilee House in Leyland are offering walk-in vaccinations to anyone aged 18 and over, with 1st & 2nd dose Pfizer’s and 2nd dose AstraZeneca available. No appointment necessary. Pic: Naila Nisar-Butt

Address: Issa Medical Centre, 73 St. Gregory Road, Preston, PR1 6YA

Vaccine: Pfizer first and second dose

Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club, Fulwood

Opening times: Monday to Sunday, 8.30am - 6.30pm.

Address: Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club, Lightfoot Green Lane, Preston, PR4 0AP

Vaccine: 2nd dose AstraZeneca, as well as 1st dose Pfizer on Thursday and Saturday)

St John's Shopping Centre, city centre

Opening times: Monday to Sunday, 8am - 8pm

Address: St John's Shopping Centre, Preston, PR1 1FB

Vaccine: Moderna, plus 2nd dose AstraZeneca

Leyland - Jubilee House

Opening times: Wednesday to Saturday, 8am - 1pm and 2pm - 7pm

Address: Jubilee House, Lancashire Enterprise Business Park, Centurion Way, Leyland, PR26 6TY

Vaccine: Pfizer first and second doses, as well as 2nd dose AstraZeneca

Jabs for under 18s: The clinic said those 16 and 17 year olds who are eligible (within the NHS Cohort) are also able to be vaccinated.

Chorley - Friday Street Car Park mobile clinic

Opening times: Monday to Sunday, 8am - 1pm and 2pm - 8pm

Venue: Friday Street Car Park, Friday Street, Chorley, PR6 0AA

Vaccine: Pfizer first and second dose and AstraZeneca second dose

Eligibility criteria

Anybody aged 18 or over is now eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccination at any clinic venue.

What will happen on the day?

The clinics will be running throughout the day and there is no need to book an appointment.

You will be greeted by marshals who will be able to direct you to the right place and explain the process.

Once you have received your vaccination from one of the qualified vaccinators there is a waiting area where the team will make sure you are well.

You will also be provided with information on how to manage any side effects you may experience.

Social distancing measures will be in place throughout, and you will be expected to wear a mask unless you are exempt.

Prefer to book an appointment?

If you would rather have the date marked on the calendar, you can also book an appointment for a specified time through the national booking system on this link, or by calling 119.