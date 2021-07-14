These are the Preston, Leyland and Chorley vaccine sites open for walk-in jabs this week
If you want to get your jab this week, you can quickly pop into these vaccine centres in Preston, Leyland and Chorley without an appointment.
Preston
Issa Medical Centre, Deepdale
Opening times: Wednesday, July 14 (9am - 5pm), Friday, July 16 (1pm - 5pm) and Sunday, July 18 (9am - 4:30pm)
Address: Issa Medical Centre, 73 St. Gregory Road, Preston, PR1 6YA
Vaccine: Pfizer first and second dose
Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club, Fulwood
Opening times: Monday to Sunday, 8.30am - 6.30pm.
Address: Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club, Lightfoot Green Lane, Preston, PR4 0AP
Vaccine: 2nd dose AstraZeneca, as well as 1st dose Pfizer on Thursday and Saturday)
St John's Shopping Centre, city centre
Opening times: Monday to Sunday, 8am - 8pm
Address: St John's Shopping Centre, Preston, PR1 1FB
Vaccine: Moderna, plus 2nd dose AstraZeneca
Leyland - Jubilee House
Opening times: Wednesday to Saturday, 8am - 1pm and 2pm - 7pm
Address: Jubilee House, Lancashire Enterprise Business Park, Centurion Way, Leyland, PR26 6TY
Vaccine: Pfizer first and second doses, as well as 2nd dose AstraZeneca
Jabs for under 18s: The clinic said those 16 and 17 year olds who are eligible (within the NHS Cohort) are also able to be vaccinated.
Chorley - Friday Street Car Park mobile clinic
Opening times: Monday to Sunday, 8am - 1pm and 2pm - 8pm
Venue: Friday Street Car Park, Friday Street, Chorley, PR6 0AA
Vaccine: Pfizer first and second dose and AstraZeneca second dose
Eligibility criteria
Anybody aged 18 or over is now eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccination at any clinic venue.
What will happen on the day?
The clinics will be running throughout the day and there is no need to book an appointment.
You will be greeted by marshals who will be able to direct you to the right place and explain the process.
Once you have received your vaccination from one of the qualified vaccinators there is a waiting area where the team will make sure you are well.
You will also be provided with information on how to manage any side effects you may experience.
Social distancing measures will be in place throughout, and you will be expected to wear a mask unless you are exempt.
Prefer to book an appointment?
If you would rather have the date marked on the calendar, you can also book an appointment for a specified time through the national booking system on this link, or by calling 119.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.