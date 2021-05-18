This is why the majority of Lancashire saw the number of Covid cases fall in the last 24 hours

The change was a result of a recent testing system brought in across England, whereby a negative laboratory test - or PCR test - taken within three days of a positive rapid test nullifies the initial result.

In a post headlined 'Revision to historical case data in England', Public Health England today (May 18) said: "The introduction of a new system disrupted the removal of cases where a positive rapid lateral flow test (LFD) was followed by all negative laboratory (PCR) tests taken within three days.

"Therefore 4,776 additional cases have been removed today. Regions and local authorities do not show the actual number of new cases reported.

These are the latest case figures for Lancashire

"UK and England numbers of newly reported cases have been adjusted and correctly reflect new cases reported."

Wyre saw the biggest drop in cases, with 11 wiped from the record books.

Cases also fell in Blackpool, Chorley, Fylde, Lancaster, Pendle, South Ribble and West Lancashire.

On the contrary, Blackburn recorded 40 new cases in the last 24 hours despite the revision.

According to the latest government data, there have now been 98,837 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 126,775.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 18,631 (Up from 18,591) +40

Blackpool - 9,307 (Down from 9,313) -6

Burnley - 10,030 (Up from 10,028) +2

Chorley - 8,033 (Down from 8,039) -6

Fylde - 4,809 (Down from 4,816) -7

Hyndburn - 8,058 (No change)

Lancaster - 9,537 (Down from 9,547) -10

Pendle - 9,747 (Down from 9,754) -7

Preston - 14,020 (Up from 14,016) +4

Ribble Valley - 4,612 (No change)

Rossendale - 6,149 (Up from 6,147) +2

South Ribble - 8,178 (Down from 8,183) -5

West Lancs - 8,962 (Down from 8,967) -5

Wyre - 6,702 (Down from 6,713) -11