This is why the majority of the North West saw the number of Covid cases fell in the last 24 hours

Public Health England removed 4,776 positive Covid test results from its record books due to changes in how data is recorded - here are the latest figures across the county.

The change was a result of a recent testing system brought in across England, whereby a negative laboratory test - or PCR test - taken within three days of a positive rapid test nullifies the initial result.

In a post headlined 'Revision to historical case data in England', Public Health England today (May 18) said: "The introduction of a new system disrupted the removal of cases where a positive rapid lateral flow test (LFD) was followed by all negative laboratory (PCR) tests taken within three days.

"Therefore 4,776 additional cases have been removed today. Regions and local authorities do not show the actual number of new cases reported.

"UK and England numbers of newly reported cases have been adjusted and correctly reflect new cases reported."

Across the North West the number of cases fell by 102 on the previous day (Monday, May 17).

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,450,392 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 2,412 people tested positive across the nation on Tuesday (May 18).

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Wednesday, May 19, 2021), there has been a total of 612,974 confirmed cases since testing began.

There are currently 152 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 18 on ventilation.

A total of 61,632 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,210.

Of these deaths, 17,902 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 18,631 (Up from 18,591) +40

Blackpool - 9,307 (Down from 9,313) -6

Bolton - 27,918 (Up from 27,780) +138

Bury - 17,407 (Down from 17,410) -3

Cheshire East - 21,083 (Down from 21,101) -18

Cheshire West and Chester - 21,815 (Down from 21,833) -18

Cumbria - 28,255 (Down from 28,282) -27

Knowsley - 17,412 (Down from 17,422) -10

Lancashire - 98,837 (Down from 98,880) -43

Liverpool - 48,593 (Down from 48,622) -29

Manchester - 53,764 (Down from 53,771) -7

Oldham - 23,296 (Down from 23,299) -3

Rochdale - 21,581 (Down from 21,586) -5

Salford - 23,470 (Down from 23,479) -9

Sefton - 24,196 (Up from 24,204) -8

St Helens - 17,120 (Down from 17,140) -20

Stockport - 21,193 (Down from 21,205) -12

Tameside - 18,564 (Up from 18,563) +1

Trafford - 16,812 (Down from 16,814) -2

Warrington - 17,924 (No change)

Wigan - 29,361 (Down from 29,366) -5

Wirral - 24,334 (Down from 24,361) -27

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.