School children in England will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine at a walk-in centre under new plans to speed up the jab rollout for under 16s.

Take-up of first vaccine doses has been low with fewer than 10% of young teenagers jabbed in just over a third of local areas in England.

While uptake has been low across England, the picture is very different in Scotland, where more than half of children in local areas have now had a vaccine dose.

Here are the latest figures on the number of 12 to 15 year-olds vaccinated in each part of Lancashire as of October 17, 2021 - listed highest to lowest uptake.

1. South Ribble In South Ribble, 2,341 of 5,190 12-15 year olds have been vaccinated (45.1%).

2. Chorley In Chorley, 2,322 of 5,599 12-15 year olds have been vaccinated (41.5%).

3. Lancaster In Lancaster, 2,076 of 6,277 12-15 year olds have been vaccinated (33.1%).

4. Preston In Preston, 2,169 of 7,077 12-15 year olds have been vaccinated (30.6%).