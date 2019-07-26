Derian House in Chorley and a teenager with cerebral palsy supported by Rainbow House shortlisted in the JustGiving Charity of the Year Awards

Two Chorley fund-raisers have beaten thousands of nominees to be named a finalist in the 2019 JustGiving Charity of the Year Awards.

Derian House Children’s Hospice is in the top three for the charity of the year category, whilst 13-year-old Alex Macpherson has been named one of three fund-raisers of the year for his work with Rainbow House.

Derian House supports children with life limiting and terminal conditions

Alex, who has severe cerebral palsy, raised more than £3,000 by taking part in the charity’s Rainbow Ramble.

Lyndsay Fahey, head of strategic development and finance at Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, said: “Alex is an amazing character and we are delighted that he is a finalist. Alex has raised thousands for Rainbow House over the years. This year alone he raised nearly £3,000 with his Superhero Challenge during our Rainbow Ramble, when he walked 50 metres and made his parents and us all very proud. We are very grateful to Alex and his family for all their fundraising efforts and we wish him the very best of luck in this award, but he is always a winner to us.”

David Robinson, chief executive at Derian House Children’s Hospice, in Chorley, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been named finalists.

“It is our mission to help children and young people to make happy memories in an environment of fun, respect and high quality care.

“I would urge everybody to vote for us. To win this award would help us tell more people about the great work we do, and enable us to make a real difference to our children and their families.”

Both Alex and Derian House need your votes. To show your support visit https://pages.contact.justgiving.com/JustGivingVoting2019/.

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday, September 15.