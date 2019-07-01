Eccleston mum takes part in Heart of London Bridges Walk in memory of her two daughters to raise funds for heart screening with CRY

A bereaved mum has walked across London in memory of her two daughters who died of undetected heart conditions.

Viv Christopher, of Eccleston, took part in the Heart of London Bridges Walk to raise money for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) which funds heart screenings for youngsters aged 14 to 35.

Cheryl Christopher-Webber

Her daughters, Katrina Christopher and Cheryl Christopher-Webber died in their sleep following undiagnosed heart conditions.

Katrina, who had two young daughters, died in 2005, aged 32. Her sister, Cheryl, who had one son, died in 2012.

Following their deaths, Viv set up a memorial fund, with money raised going towards heart screenings in the local area via CRY.

To boost funds, the 66-year-old took part in CRY’s annual Heart of London Bridges Walk, trekking five-and-a-half miles across the capital city.

Katrina Christopher

She said: “This walk happens every year. All the families and friends of loved ones who have passed away meet together and we do the walk.

“Everyone has photos of their loved ones on their t-shirts and it is quite emotional. We walked, taking in places like the London Bridge, Tower of London and St Paul’s Cathedral. It is a beautiful walk and we chat and reminisce about our loved ones.

“I walk in memory of my precious daughters Katrina and Cheryl and in doing so, it helps to raise awareness.

“Whilst down south, I spent a few days in Brighton to see my son-in-law and my beautiful grandson, Freddy, who is Cheryl’s son.”

Viv, who has another son and daughter, and five grandchildren, is expecting to raise than £1,600, as pledges still come in.

She added: “It is an absolute shock to me how much money has been raised. People have been so kind and I want to thank everyone who has supported me. I really appreciate it.

“All the money will go towards heart screenings through CRY. So far, the memorial fund has raised £46,000, which is absolutely amazing.

“More than 12 young adults die a week with undiagnosed heart defects, and this is why heart screening is so important. Hopefully one day screening will be offered to all young people through the NHS.”

To support Viv, visit www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/VIVCHRISTOPHER

For more information on screenings in the area, visit https://www.c-r-y.org.uk/screening/