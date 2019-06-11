Enjoy the new Discovery Zone as the countdown begins for Cancer Research UK's Race for Life events this weekend

Preston has been chosen as one of only eight locations to have a new Discovery Zone at Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events this weekend.

The Discovery Zone, which will be at Moor Park this weekend, will offer participants and their families the opportunity to find out more about the huge variety of work that goes on at Cancer Research UK, both locally and nationally.

Last year's Pretty Muddy

Visitors will have the chance to speak to people from across the charity, as well as a cancer nurse who will be on hand to answer any questions.

The zone will offer interactive activities for all the family, including science games and even an inflatable colon.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone – women, men and children – to join the Race for Life.

There are four Race for Life events to choose from at Moor Park, Preston across June 15 and 16.

They include the 5k and 10k events, as well as Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids.

So far, 1,029 adults are taking on Pretty Muddy, with 412 children also poised to get full of mud.

More than 200 people will do the 10k Race for Life on Sunday, with 807 doing 5k.

Every day, 110 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West. That’s why the charity is urging local residents to choose the event for them and join right now.

There is still time to enter. Visit www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.