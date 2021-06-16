Fewer people waiting too long for hospital tests in Lancashire

Fewer patients at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust had been waiting more than three months for medical tests at the end of April, figures show.

But the trust is still facing a significant backlog, with the number of patients waiting too long for diagnostic appointments well up from the same point last year.

NHS trusts report waiting times for 15 key tests at the end of each month, which are used to diagnose a wide range of diseases and conditions.

Fewer Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust patients waiting too long for medical tests

According to NHS rules, after someone is referred for one of these tests, they should have it completed within six weeks.

But NHS Digital data shows 2,942 people had been waiting at least 13 weeks at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at the end of April.

Although this was a drop of 10 per cent from the 3,264 patients who had been waiting this long in March, it was significantly more than the 210 patients who had experienced such delays at the same time last year.

Across England, 136,200 patients had been waiting 13 weeks or more for tests at the end of April – more than four times the 31,200 a year earlier.

Health think tank the Nuffield Trust said NHS staff are continuing to work under pressure to make a dent in the “troubling backlog” of tests nationally.

Sarah Scobie, the trust’s deputy director of research, said urgent non-coronavirus demand is growing rapidly amid the easing of restrictions in England, but added hospitals could see another rise in Covid admissions as new infections surge.

She added: “Rising cases and early signs of more hospitalisations in Delta variant hotspots are a real concern.

“If Covid-19 demand rises alongside growing non-coronavirus need, the NHS will be forced again to do more with less given the reduction in bed numbers due to social distancing and ongoing staff exhaustion and shortages.”

The figures also show that 4,880 of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust patients had been waiting six weeks or more for medical tests at the end of April – fewer than 5,502 in March, and down from 5,114 in April 2020.

Overall, a total of 12,388 patients were waiting for key diagnostic tests at the end of April.

NHS England said operations and other routine care were ahead of ambitions nationally.