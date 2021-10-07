First pictures inside Royal Preston's cancer ward as £1m refurbishment work nears completion

The Ribblesdale ward is the only inpatient oncology-specific ward in Lancashire and South Cumbria and supports patients with a wide range of clinical needs and end-of-life care.

The renovation project received over £1m of funding from the Rosemere Cancer Foundation following its successful 20th-anniversary appeal. Work began in March.

>>>Click here for details of the fundraising.

The Ribblesdale Ward at RPH

Dan Hill, Chief Officer at the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: "It is a privilege for our foundation to be able to support this wonderful project.

He added: "Bringing together world-class cancer treatments and services is at the heart of what we do and we are grateful to the goodwill of our supporters who help us to deliver these all-important projects for cancer patients."

What's it going to be like?

From October 22, the 24-bed state-of-the-art ward will consist of shared and single bedroom spaces for patients being cared for by a specialist cancer team, with additional areas for relatives to visit their loved ones.

Equipment inside the ward

Nature-inspired interiors are aimed at promoting a healthy recovery and positive wellbeing through bespoke wood designs which will feature back-lit art panels, floor vectors, and skylights that can be tailored to the time of day.

Patients loved ones will have access to a relative room which will include homely furnishings such as sofas, a TV unit, bean bags, loose storage, and digital wall prints; as well as a modern kitchen space.

A quiet room, which will be suitable for all patients, will also be designed to offer an aesthetically pleasing and calm environment for patients away from the clinical and busy ward environment.

With a strong focus on recovery and wellbeing, the transformation will help our staff to provide excellent care to cancer patients across Lancashire and South Cumbria for many years to come.

A nature theme runs through the new space

Tilbury Douglas, formerly Interserve Construction, was awarded the contract to refurbish the Ribblesdale Oncology Ward and pledged from the outset to raise additional funds towards the project.

It is due to be handed over and officially opened on 21st and will receive its first patients the following day.