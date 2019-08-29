Four lung cancer nurse specialists from Rosemere to attend International World Lung Cancer Conference in Barcelona

A quartet of lung cancer nurse specialists, based at Rosemere Cancer Centre, is attending this year’s International World Lung Cancer Conference in Barcelona next month.

Laura Hall, Emma Barber, Sharon Spencer and Cancer Care Co-ordinator Jenni Anderson, are being sponsored to attend by Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which has contributed £788 towards the cost of travel and accommodation. Other cancer charities Macmillan and HASAG (Asbestos Disease Support) have donated £1,424 to cover conference registration fees and £500 respectively.

Laura Hall said: “This is the largest lung cancer conference internationally and a great opportunity for the Lung Cancer CNS Team to network with global colleagues, share best practice and update knowledge, particularly with recent advances in lung cancer management and treatment. We see around 300 new lung cancer patients per year. We also offer support to ongoing patients, who are continuing with treatment from previous years. We hope the knowledge and best practice gained from the conference will improve patient experience.”

The conference is from September 7 to 10.