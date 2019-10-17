Get your free mini health check in Hurst Green

A health event has been organised at Mawdesley Village Hall, Hurst Green on Saturday, October 26.

The event has been organised to help rural communities improve their quality of life and health and wellbeing.

Locals will be able to have a free mini health check, including a blood pressure reading, and chat with health professionals.

Councillor Beverley Murray, executive member (Early Intervention) Chorley Council, said: “I encourage all residents to take advantage of the free health check and the opportunity to talk to health professionals about any questions, worries or concerns you may have.

“There is no harm that can be done from getting the health check, and nowadays it’s more important than ever to keep on top of your health and to try and catch underlying problems early.”

The event will have health and wellbeing related information and activities, as well as information about voluntary, community sports groups and organisations whose activities can help to improve health and wellbeing. There will also be information about Chorley Council’s Home Improvement Agency Team.

The Mawdesley Health Event will take place at Mawdesley Village Hall, from 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturday, October 26. Parking at the village hall is free and there is no booking required. For more details, please contact John Hill on 01257 515151 or email communities@chorley.gov.uk