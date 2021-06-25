GP patient survey: The best rated doctor’s surgeries in Chorley and South Ribble as voted by patients

But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Chorley, South Ribble and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (38%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 5% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 2% described it as ‘very poor’.

The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in the NHS Chorley and South Ribble Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1. Kingsfold Medical Centre There were 320 survey forms sent out to patients at Kingsfold Medical Centre. The response rate was 37%, with 49 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 83% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good. Buy photo

2. The Village Surgeries Croston & Eccleston There were 249 survey forms sent out to patients at The Village Surgeries Croston & Eccleston. The response rate was 45%, with 105 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 78% said it was very good and 19% said it was fairly good. Buy photo

3. Granville House Med Centre There were 282 survey forms sent out to patients at Granville House Med Ctre. The response rate was 41%, with 106 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 66% said it was very good and 28% said it was fairly good. Buy photo

4. Adlington Medical Centre There were 302 survey forms sent out to patients at Adlington Medical Centre. The response rate was 30%, with 26 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 25% said it was fairly good. Buy photo