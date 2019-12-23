Here is how a Chorley man with alopecia and anxiety has transformed his life thanks to Anytime Fitness

Jason King, of Chorley, reveals he struggled to leave his house because he was so conscious of his weight.

Suffering from a long-term spell of anxiety and depression, he began experiencing loss of hair and shortly after was diagnosed with alopecia.

Determined to break from his cycle, he decided to make drastic lifestyle changes and joined Anytime Fitness in Chorley in 2016, dropping from 18 stone to 16 stone.

The 44-year-old reveals: “I had developed a belly button hernia due to the excessive weight on my mid-section.

“I even had trouble walking a hundred metres to the shops due to sincere back pain. I felt like I was 70 years old.”

Jason King now

Knowing something had to change, he began embedding physical activity into his daily routine, starting by walking a mile a day.

He adds: “At first it was difficult implementing such activity into my lifestyle, but it gradually became easier day-by-day.

“By the time I was walking five miles on a daily basis, I noticed improvements in my mood and physical health, including my back.”

Looking to capitalise on such developments, Jason visited Anytime Fitness Chorley.

The father-of-six adds: “I love the friendly atmosphere which I felt in all areas of the club. The modern equipment met my physical needs, there was bright lighting and Top of the Pops music, so it was perfect for me.”

Since becoming a member at Anytime Fitness Chorley two years ago, Jason combined regular physical activity alongside improvements to his diet and has subsequently taken control of his weight.

He reveals: “My change in lifestyle has led to my hernia being removed.

“I could never have imagined that I’d be spending four to five days per week compound lifting for up to three hours each day. Although I must admit some of that time is spent chatting with fellow members or helping others with their training goals.

“I have made many friends during my time at Anytime Fitness. I previously lacked social confidence – however, such progression is a testament to Anytime Fitness’ staff and the community feel which is created by them. They are very welcoming, full of advice and most importantly, are always smiling.”

Jason’s remarkable body transformation currently now sees him weighing a lean sixteen stone.

“I have come a long way over the last few years with the support of my wife Samantha and Anytime Fitness, which has simply transformed my body. “This has changed my life completely – my depression and anxiety has near enough disappeared.”