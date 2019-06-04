Here is how to get a discount to enter Cancer Research UK's Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events in Preston and Blackpool

To mark the start of summer, people in Preston are being offered a special incentive to sign up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life as soon as possible.

Race for Life is offering half price entry to anyone who joins between Monday 3 June and Monday 10 June, using discount code SUMMER50.

Summer sale

The discount is available for one week only, finishing at midnight on June 10. It can be applied when entering any Race for Life, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids event.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone – women, men and children – to join the Race for Life.

There are four Race for Life events to choose from at Moor Park, Preston across June 15 and 16. They include the much-loved 5k and 10k events, as well as Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids.

Other Race for Life events in Lancashire are:

Blackburn 5K – Witton Park - June 26

Blackpool 5K/10K – The Prom - July 10

Blackpool Pretty Muddy 5K/Kids - Lawson’s Showground - September 14

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

Sarah Hunter, Cancer Research UK’s Preston Event Manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.”

“We’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“We encourage our participants to help raise money in whatever way they like – there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website - because this allows Cancer Research UK to fund vital research that saves lives. This includes clinical trials which give patients in Preston access to the latest treatments.”

To enter the Race for Life, sponsored by Tesco, visit www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.