Hollie's Dollies plan family fun day in Penwortham to boost cancer appeal

Breast cancer patient Hollie Dring with young son Theo.

The girls, who set out aiming of collect £1,000 towards cancer research after a friend was diagnosed with the disease, have now topped 28 times that and are showing no signs of slowing down.

The fun day will be held at the Sir Tom Finney pub in Central Drive on Sunday September 5 from noon with a packed programme of entertainment and activities.

Six performers and a DJ are all giving their services for free to hopefully push the fund total beyond the £30,000 mark.

Hollie's Dollies are friends of breast cancer patient Hollie Dring from Fulwood, Preston who got together back in March to support her by raising cash for Cancer Research UK.

The fund now stands in excess of £28,600 and is still growing.

Performers on the day between 1pm and 6pm will be Connor Banks, Nick Spencer Music, Nathan Tonge, Michael Towler Music, Adam 'Thomas' Heap and vocalist Lucy Fellows. DJ Joe Griffith will follow with a set until 8pm.

The activities will include a rodeo bull, and inflatable playzone. a bouncy castle, superhero inflatable costumes, football skills, a Play Your Cards Right game, tombola, face painting and a hair, nails and tattoo stand.