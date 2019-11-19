Jeremy Corbyn pays tribute to Lancashire NHS campaigner who has died of cancer days after comparing Chorley Hospital to Beirut

Jeremy Corbyn has paid tribute to a Labour campaigner who died days after likening Chorley Hospital to "Beirut".



Jayne Rae, 54, from Whittle-le-Woods, near Chorley, died on Monday morning after a year battling terminal breast cancer.

In a video first shared by Mr Corbyn on Sunday (November 17), Ms Rae told of arriving for treatment at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital to find a scene that "looked like Beirut".

Ms Rae said she had been left in hospital without treatment for hours and shared her concerns with the Labour leader in a video shared on Twitter.

"I have never seen people lying in corridors covered in blood, dying, doctors under stress, nurses unable to help to the point of they were crying in frustration."

She described tearfully how her mother was "begging" staff to save her life after she spent several hours waiting for treatment in "extreme pain".

Cancer patient Jayne Rae, 53, sent a video to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in which she compared Chorley Hospital to Beirut. Pic: @jeremycorbyn

Following news of her death, Mr Corbyn tweeted: "Incredibly sad to hear that Jayne died this morning. Jayne's life ended as she lived it: making the world a better place for others.

"Jayne sent me this video which shows her passion for defending our NHS and making sure it's there for everyone whenever they need it."

READ MORE: Shock as 'bubbly' ward sister at RPH dies aged 27

Last week, Ms Rae's daughter posted pictures to Facebook of a bunch of red roses sent by the Labour leader, along with a note reading: "Dear Jayne, thank you for all you do helping others. We will build a world of care for all. With our love and support, Jeremy x."

READ MORE: 'Stop squabbling like spoilt brats' - Our readers have their say on Labour and Tory plans for the NHS

Ms Rae had previously received media attention after holding a "last" birthday party in July to raise money for local community projects.

RIP Jayne became the top trend on Twitter on Monday afternoon as others paid tribute to the campaigner.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, paid tribute to the NHS campaigner.

Karen Partington, chief executive at said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family of Jayne Rae at this time.

"It was with sadness we learned of Jayne’s death today. Many staff members who cared for Jayne during her time at our hospital will be feeling a sense of loss over the passing of someone that gave so much to her community."