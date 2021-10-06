Lifesaving defibrillator installed at Cuerden Valley Park after fundraising campaign

The device has been installed at the Visitor's Centre at Cuerden Valley Park, near Bamber Bridge, and was purchased with funds raised by the Friends of the Park at their monthly Food and Craft Market.

Linda Phillips, spokesperson for the Friends Committee said: “We would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to see the unveiling of a new defibrillator, which was donated by the Friends of Cuerden Valley Park at our monthly Food and Craft Market last Sunday. It was fantastic to see so many people there, supporting our wonderful stallholders and special guests.

The defibrillator was unveiled by Jonny Mitchell, who represented Team UK in the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, winning a bronze medal for powerlifting.

Jonny and the emergency service representatives at the unveiling

The defibrillator is located on the outside of the Visitor Centre and is accessible to Park users and the local community at any time of day or night. It was installed free of charge by local electricians Elecktec Ltd.

Despite a fire at the visitors centre, causing its temporary closure, the defibrillator remains accessible and usable should the need ever arise.

Linda added: "We sincerely hope that it will never be needed, but it is reassuring to know that the Park now has one available with the potential to save lives."

The defibrillator

The Friends have expressed their thanks to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (Leyland), Lancashire Constabulary Neighbourhood Policing Team and two Community First Aid Responders who have supported the installation.