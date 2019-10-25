Lostock Hall man honours his late dad by wearing his watch during a marathon to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

A man has paid tribute to his late dad by completing his first ever marathon - whilst wearing his father’s watch.

Clark Crosby, of Lostock Hall, ran the Chester Marathon with a Garmin sports watch on his wrist, which had belonged to his dad Ian, raising more than £2,500 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation. Ian, a father-of-three, died of colorectal cancer on June 30 aged 56.

Clark was joined by his friend, paramedic Gareth (Gaz) Wilkinson, of Clayton-le-Woods.

Clark, 35, said: “My dad knew I had signed up to a marathon. He was quite impressed with my running despite hating running himself. “Two and a half years ago, I became a regular runner, gradually building up my distance. I find running good for my mental health. It gives me headspace. I went for a run the day after dad’s funeral to clear my mind. I had already decided to run my marathon before dad died, raising money as a thank you to the wonderful staff at Rosemere Cancer Centre, who looked after him for the last nine months or so of his life.

“I also remembered he had a sports watch, which dad’s wife Tracey, who he had been with for 23 years, gave to me. It felt fitting to wear it for the marathon. It helped keep me going, especially from the 22 mile mark onwards when my legs began to really hurt.

“It was a good job Gaz was with me on the marathon. I hadn’t run further than 21 miles but he spurred me on. I’d like to thank him for that. I’d also like to thank my wife Heather for putting up with the running talk and Tracey for passing the watch on and for being a tower of strength while my father lived with cancer. She’s an amazing woman. In addition, I owe thanks to my manager and work colleagues at HGS, Tulketh Mill, for their support and everyone who backed me.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/clark-crosby1

