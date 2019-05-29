New team turns fortunes around at failing rural Chorley GP surgery

The new team behind a failing GP surgery have been praised by inspectors from England’s healthcare regulator after turning its fortunes around.

Croston Medical Centre was placed in special measures in June last year by the Care Quality Commission after almost two years of failings, showing no major signs of improvement and a “history of non-compliance”.

Croston Medical Centre

It saw a new team led by Dr Nimalendran Muttucumaru from Buckshaw Village Surgery brought in to lead GPs and staff in their treatment of some 3,810 patients.

Inspectors from the CQC returned in March this year. In the report from the visit, released earlier this month, the surgery was rated Good overall as well as Good in all five individual categories concerning safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness, and leadership.

Inspectors note that staff dealt with patients with “kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care”.

They added: “The practice organised and delivered services to meet patients’ needs. Patients could access care and treatment in a timely way.”