New UCLan boss is a familiar face as former deputy is named new VC of the Preston university

A former UCLan boss is returning this old workplace to take over the top post.

Professor Graham Baldwin has been named as the University of Central Lancashire's next vice-chancellor and is expected to be officially appointed to the post by the university board on Thursday.

He is returning to the Preston-based institution from his current job as vice-chancellor and Professor of Employer Engagement at Solent University in Southampton.

Graham has held the top post at Solent since 2014 and spent 13 years of his career at UCLan, initially working as a head of department in the Lancashire Business School moving up to the position of deputy vice-chancellor (academic) in January 2010.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted to be appointed vice-chancellor of UCLan.

"It is an institution that has real strengths as well as great opportunities to exploit further development and success.

"My values and beliefs closely align with the vision and mission of UCLan particularly to ensure the highest quality of student experience with a focus on overall student achievement. UCLan is very close to my heart and it will be a privilege to work with the excellent staff to take the university forward."

UCLan's pro-chancellor and chairman of the university board said a number of "high calibre" candidates were put through a rigorous interview process and Graham's appointment is expected to ratified on May 16.

He added: "Graham embodied all the key leadership qualities that we were searching for and his vision for UCLan resonated with our ambitions for the University.

"He has had five successful years as vice-chancellor at Solent, has extensive knowledge of the HE sector and a real passion for helping people from all walks of life achieve their potential. We look forward to welcoming Graham when he joins us in the new academic year.”

Since the previous vice-chancellor Mike Thomas left in November two deputy vice-chancellors, Lynne Livesey and Liz Bromley, have taken on the responsibilities of joint leads.