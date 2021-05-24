ONE MILLION people have now been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Lancashire

As part of the largest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS, the latest figures have now revealed that over one million people have been given at least one jab.

The news comes as more than 50 million people have received one vaccination across the country.

Over one million people have been given at least their first jab in the borough

50,300 hours of time was given up by volunteers in Lancashire in the first three months of 2021, at 30 community vaccination clinics and seven mass vaccination centres.

The latest figures released last week, May 20, showed that as of May 16, 1.5 million cumulative doses had been given out across the borough, including first and second doses.

But it has now been revealed that one million people have now been given at least their first jab, with some already fully vaccinated.

The news comes as 34-year-olds are now among those being called forward for their jab

Jane Scattergood, COVID-19 Vaccination Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care System said: “I’m so proud of the NHS and its partners specifically GP practices and hospital trusts who are doing an incredible job at delivering the vaccine at pace to protect our residents.

“Over one million doses of the lifesaving vaccine have been delivered in the area so far, and we simply couldn’t have vaccinated so many people without all of our fantastic volunteers.

"We are so incredibly grateful for their support and contribution to the programme. I’d like to recognise Lancashire Volunteer Partnership who recruited and trained over 1,400 volunteers, the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service who are providing a team of lead marshals to support some of the large vaccination sites in the area and the GSK volunteer marshals.

“To the wider public, I’d like to say a big thank you for their incredible response to the vaccination programme and for playing their part by booking their appointments as soon as they are invited. As soon as you are eligible, please do book your jab – it’s simple, effective and provides vital protection against coronavirus.”

To celebrate the news, a North West ‘Vaccine Heroes’ campaign is launching today to tell the stories of people involved in the vaccination programme from every part of the North West will feature on the Healthier Lancs and South Cumbria social media over the coming days with the hashtag #NWVaccineHeroes.