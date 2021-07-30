Preston’s Eric Wright Group sponsors Rosemere's Walk in the Dark

Paving the way for the successful return of Walk in the Dark are, from the left, Eric Wright Group’s Scott Latta, Linda Morgan and Victoria Calderbank with Rosemere Cancer Foundation chief officer Dan Hill

The firm has agreed to sponsor the 11-mile night-time trek from Chorley & South Ribble Hospital to Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston

Hospital for the sixth consecutive year.

What will be the 12th Walk in the Dark will take place on Saturday, September 4 – a Covid-19 enforced departure from its usual April diary date –

setting out at 8pm.

The walk is Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s flagship event. It attracts hundreds of walkers. Some are neon clad or walk with glow sticks to give it a

carnival atmosphere while others choose a more reflective path to walk in memory of a loved one. Last year’s walk was lost to the pandemic but Eric

Wright Group still donated its £2,500 sponsorship, which is usually spent on set-up and running costs, to the charity.

Dan Hill, chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are extremely grateful to Eric Wright Group for its continued support of Walk in the

Dark, which is our biggest annual fundraiser. To date, the walk has raised more than £300,000 for life-changing cancer projects throughout Lancashire

and South Cumbria. It is crucial to our work and so it’s fantastic that it’s back after the disappointment of last year’s cancellation.”

Jeremy Hartley, managing director of Eric Wright Group, said: “As a local company, we are very aware of Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s exceptional

work in supporting those in treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre and all of our region’s hospital cancer units. We wish the foundation every success for

the event.”

To sign up to take part in September’s Walk in the Dark, go to www.rosemere.org.uk or call 01772 522913. There is a £15 entry fee for everyone over the age of 12 years. Children 12 and under, plus dogs, are welcome to walk for free! All finishers will receive a commemorative medal.

At the end of the walk, there are free refreshments. Parking at either hospital is also free and there is a free bus service from the turning circle near St Clare’s Church, which is opposite the Royal Preston Hospital in Sharoe Green Lane, at 7pm to take walkers wanting to leave their vehicles at the walk’s finish to its start. This must be pre-booked in advance but all details are on the entry form.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South

Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre, and also at another eight local

hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make