Shadow cabinet minister pledges support for Chorley Hospital A&E during visit

Shadow cabinet member Angela Rayner joined South Ribble’s Parlimanetary hopeful Kim Snape and local campaigners to pledge their support to save Chorley and South Ribble Hospital’s A&E department.

Shadow cabinet member Angela Rayner joined South Ribble’s Parlimanetary hopeful Kim Snape and local campaigners to pledge their support to save Chorley and South Ribble Hospital’s A&E department.

It follows an announcement by Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, who, two weeks ago, promised that the Labour Party would put together a “rescue package” for the department.

Ms Rayner reaffirmed the pledge and said that the Labour Party would properly fund the NHS.

“The NHS was created by the Labour Party and we will increase spending on our health service because everyone deserves the best possible healthcare,” she said.

The A&E department at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital has been reduced to 12 hours a day.

“It is vital that local people have access to an 24/7 A&E department”, said Ms Snape.