Staff are ‘excellent’ at Croston dementia home

Staff at a nursing home that cares for people with dementia have received overall praise after a surprise inspection from England’s healthcare regulator.

Croston Park Nursing Home was visited by three adult social care inspectors from the Care Quality Commission in April.

Croston Park Nursing Home

In their report published in May, the Grade II listed nursing home in Croston, rural Chorley, was universally praised and rated Good overall.

The home was also rated Good in the five individual categories concerning safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness, and leadership.

Inspectors spoke to six of the home’s 47 residents during their visit where staff members “received consistently positive feedback”.

They noted: “They told us the home was warm and homely, people felt safe and the staff were excellent, kind and competent in their roles.”

Staffing was said to be sufficient, inspectors noted, with specific training in place to support employees in their roles.

Residents were also treated with dignity, respect and their privacy was maintained.

“There was evidence of working together with relevant professionals”, inspectors added.

“Care planning was person-centred and reflected people’s current and individual needs.”

Anthony Mitchell, director of Park Lane Healthcare, said the report “came as no surprise, adding: “Croston Park is lucky to have such dedicated people working here, and the report only serves to reinforce this belief.”

The home was previously rated Good in October 2016.