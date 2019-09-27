Sultana's 10k race to support refugees

A mum-of-three will be helping refugees thousands of miles away when she takes part in the annual Preston 10K run on Sunday.

Sultana Ahmed, of Fulwood, will be raising funds for Rohingya refugees who are fleeing to Bangladesh - her family’s country of origin - to escape violence and persecution.

Sultana’s mother was born in Bangladesh and moved to England with her parents when she was 12-years-old.

“Although I can’t help on the ground, I am trying to do what I can from thousands of miles away,” she said.

“As someone who comes from a big family, I understand how it feels when families are separated from one another at times of calamity.”

Sultana, 33, is studying Nutrition and Exercise Sciences at the University of Central Lancashire. She is passionate about raising money for her chosen charity, the Rohingya Emergency campaign.

Sultana will be participating in the event, alongside her brothers Juber, Zayd, Junaid and Mujahid.

The 10K starts on Market Street at 9.30am. The route goes through the city centre, Avenham Park and both sides of the River Ribble.

Numerous roads in the city centre, Avenham and over Penwortham bridge will be closed between 9am and noon. The race welcomes runners of all abilities, with a separate fun run for families on the day.

Sultana’s fund-raising page is https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/muslimsgotravel.