Take a look at Derian House's new cinema, as Wigan actor Ben Batt opens the new facilities in Chorley

Children with life limiting conditions don’t have to leave their hospital beds to enjoy the magic of the movies as Derian House has opened a £100,000 cinema.

Actor Ben Batt, from Standish, who appeared in Shameless and Captain America: The First Avenger, cut the ribbon to launch the new facility, with the first screening being The Greatest Showman.

Wigan actor Ben Batt, officially opens the new family cinema facility, Derian at the Movies, at Derian House, Chorley, from left, Francesca, actor Ben Batt, Amelie, Stephen Nevison from Intuitive Homes, Ian Morrish from Together For Cinema and David Robinson CEO of Derian House

The 120-inch screen will give families a fully-immersive experience, with hotdogs, popcorn and candy floss. The cinema has been donated to the Chorley hospice by charity Together for Cinema, which brings cinema to children with life-limiting conditions.

Founder Ian Morrish said: “This was a hugely ambitious project that has been achieved with the help and generosity of many within the audio visual industry. We hope that the children, their families and of course the staff enjoy the new facility for many years to come.”

Friends Francesca, 15 and Amelie, 14, who both come to Derian House for respite, were the first to experience the cinema.

Amelie’s dad Darren said: “Having a facility like this is going to make a family trip to the cinema something we can now do. Being in busy crowded places can cause Amelie to have a meltdown so going to the cinema isn’t something she would cope with. Knowing that this is in environment where Amelie is happy will be a big benefit for us.”

Stephen Nevison, director of Intuitive Homes, donated his time and expertise to lead the installation of the new cinema. His six-year-old daughter Aria even raised £1,500 to buy little extras including beanbags, a popcorn machine, a light-up sign and film posters for the room by designing and selling compact mirrors.

Stephen said: “I am so grateful to all of the manufacturers who have donated products and would like to give a special thanks to the ones who really went over and above what anyone could have expected and made my initial wish-list into a reality. It's been an absolute pleasure working at Derian as all of the staff have been so accommodating and lovely to be around.

“I'm incredibly proud of the results we have achieved and can't wait for the children and families to use it. This has been an amazing experience so far and more rewarding that I could have imagined and I'm looking forward to the years of supporting and working with Derian House in the future.”

David Robinson, chief executive at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “We are absolutely blown away by the generosity of Together For Cinema and all the suppliers who have donated products to make Derian at the Movies a reality. Stephen Nevison and the team from Intuitive Homes have gone above and beyond our wildest dreams to create a beautiful cinema room that will make a huge difference to the children, young people and families who come to Derian House.

“When you have a child with a life-limiting condition, simple things such as going to the cinema as a family can often seem impossible. Juggling accessibility issues, care needs and the needs of siblings means that our families often miss out.

“At Derian House, we do our very best to ensure our families get the same opportunities as everyone else. Our families can now book in for movie nights – complete with popcorn and snacks - enjoying precious time together making memories.

Wigan actor Ben Batt, officially opens the new family cinema facility, Derian at the Movies, at Derian House, Chorley, pictured with, from left, Liam, ten, Francesca, 15, and Annie-May, 16