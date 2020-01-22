Volunteers urgently wanted in Lancashire for Marie Curie's Great Daffodil Appeal

Marie Curie, the UK’s leading charity for people living with a terminal illness and their families, is urgently calling for volunteers across Lancashire to give just two hours of their time to sell the charity’s iconic daffodil pins.

Volunteers will be supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal – Marie Curie’s biggest fund-raising campaign, held every March.

Rosziena Kamal lives in Preston and her mother, Margaret, received Marie Curie nursing care at home during the last 12 months of her life.

Rosziena and her daughter, Samarah, regularly volunteer to collect for Marie Curie during the Great Daffodil Appeal.

She said: “Marie Curie Nurses came out and gave us time so we could sleep and so we could carry on the next day. Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to give my mum what she wanted most - to be at home. They were our life line at the most difficult time of our lives. They supported myself, my sister and my mum emotionally and with dignity and compassion.

“I decided to volunteer to collect for Marie Curie because I know there’s more people out there that need the help too. You get to hear so many stories, and I can say to people that ‘I fully understand - I’ve been in your position’.

“Without fund-raising, it won’t be possible for the charity to continue to offer its services completely free. I’m proud to volunteer to collect for the Great Daffodil Appeal, knowing that someone else will be able to receive the care and support for their loved one like we did.”

Ruth Todd, Marie Curie community fund-raiser for Lancashire, said: “Whether you wear a daffodil pin in celebration, in solidarity or in memory of a loved one, you are joining with millions of others to help make sure Marie Curie Nurses can care for more people, as well as providing invaluable support to their families.

“Volunteering just two hours at a local collection is a great way to show your support and help us raise money to help make sure that we can be there for more people at the end of their lives.

“Collecting can be a lot of fun too. You can do it on your own or with family and friends, and we will support you every step of the way. Volunteering is also an easy way to get involved in your local community and meet new people.”

To volunteer for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal and give out the charity’s daffodils pins in return for donations, visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect, email Ruth.Todd@mariecurie.org.uk or call 01254 855 031.