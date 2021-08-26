Paul Bowen of Bowen Pies

As the Chorley Guardian reflects on the 150 years since it first published, we're telling stories from within our community - people, places, businesses and charities - in our Chorley 150 series.

The Chorley pie maker is hoping for a title-winning season with its Premier League customers, now that supporters are allowed back into stadia.

It's a great coup, or at least it was until the pandemic hit and grounds fell silent.

One of the Bowen Pies counters

Bowen Pies of Chorley has the contract to provide the pies for Manchester City at the Etihad and also supplies pies to Watford FC.

Thankfully the grounds are full again and so are the half-time pie stands.

Paul Bowen said the coronavirus lockdowns had put his firm’s growth period on hold so he was glad to be back on the terraces.

He said: “It completely wiped out 60 per cent of our business.

Bowen Pies originally started as Bowen Butchers in 1994 in Adlington

"Luckily just before this I had set up our online delivery service via our online shop and people absolutely loved it.

“I was really privileged to get into Manchester City, I think it is always a goal for any pie maker to get into the big football stadiums as everyone loves a pie at football.

“But to get into one of the world’s most famous clubs and stadiums is an achievement we will always be proud of.

“Also, on the first year of supplying Manchester City in 2019 we also supplied Watford FC and both clubs ended up in the FA Cup final. I’m not saying it’s the pies but...”

We're asking Chorley Guardian readers to nominate 150 reasons to celebrate Chorley to mark the Guardian's 150th birthday

The Manchester City contract came after one of the club's chefs, who happened to be from Wigan, recommended Bowen's.

Paul recalls: "After a few meetings and tasting, they really loved our pies and our ethos.

"They are a great company to work with.

"As much as we like the idea of supplying a world famous football club, they like working and supporting a small family business.

"They wanted to get away from the big firms and give the fans a proper pie.

"It's also gone down a storm with the fans who love the pies and they often sell out before the games have even started."

He said that Bowen Pies originally started as Bowen Butchers in 1994 with Paul’s dad Vince in Adlington.

In 2008 Vince decided to close the butchers down and concentrate on the baking.

It worked, and by 2013 Paul had joined the business working in sales and promotion.

Expansion to a 5,000 sq ft bakery soon came and with it another shop attached.

Bowen’s has opened a third shop, this time in Chorley town centre.

The work at Man City is going well with pies often selling out before kick-off.

Chorley 150 countdown