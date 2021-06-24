Cuckoo Gin, the creation of Brindle Distillery

Chorley is making some mouthwatering contributions to the world of drink.

Not least, in the shape of gin.

Who doesn't love a balloon glass clinking with ice, a dapple of fruit, and a refreshment under the title of "gin and tonic"?

Mark Long of Brindle Distillery, which makes Cuckoo Gin

One gin to have really made in-roads into our Chorley psyche and drinks' cupboards is Cuckoo Gin, created by Brindle Distillery.

It's success is why the distillery is included in our Chorley 150 series - 150 stories as a celebration of all-things Chorley.

The distillery was started in summer 2017 by the Singletons of Holmes Farm in Brindle.

It's been a fascinating journey for the business, which is perhaps best known for that very same Cuckoo Gin.

Juniper, without which gin can't be gin

Mark Long, the Singletons son-in-law and head distiller, said: "We're really proud of where we've come.

"We've just celebrated four years in business and we now employ five full-time staff as well as 25 part- time or casual staff."

The distillery has forged a relationship with that great Lancashire supermarket institution, Booths.

And, despite the past 18 months having been more than a little trying for the food and drink industry, the distillery has secured planning permission for its in-house bar and guided tours to operate permanently.

Mark said: "During lockdown we got great local support online.

"We were keeping the county stocked up with gin.

"It's totally unique; we use our own water from a spring on the farm."

Mark Long of Brindle Distillery

Since the easing of restrictions Brindle Distillery has been able to safely welcome customers back onto its site, offering tours and a bar to enjoy.

It's still relatively new, but Brindle Distillery seems to have what it takes to become a real Chorley institution.

Find out more about the distillery here

