We're asking Chorley Guardian readers to nominate 150 reasons to celebrate Chorley to mark the Guardian's 150th birthday

The Chorley Guardian has been part of the community - your community - for 150 years.

And so this week we’re starting a 150 day countdown to this year’s anniversary on November 4 and we’re doing it by celebrating the community that we’re proud to be a part of.

We’re launching a series to celebrate the town and we’re asking for your help to do it.

Chorley is a remarkable Lancashire town, proud of its history, its people and its places

The past few months have brought us some challenging times.

We don’t want the 150 years to be marked with stories about us, the Chorley Guardian.

We want to mark them with stories about you and what makes you proud to be a part of the borough of Chorley.

Our first 150 Countdown story is a nod to one of Chorley’s most famous sporting sons - Sir Bill Beaumont

This will be about celebrating people and places and parks and buildings and events and sporting moments.

All from the last 150 years.

Perhaps you’d like to draw special attention to the caring people and the relaxing places that have helped you get through the last few months.

Maybe it’s a neighbour who brought you some shopping; a business that went the extra mile; or a quiet space in a beautiful park that helped you take a deep breath.

The Chorley Guardian has definitely changed in the course of 150 years!

The choice is yours.

When Septimus Fowler published the first edition of the Chorley Guardian on November 4th 1871, the world was such a different place.

Chorley was such a different place.

The paper consisted of four broadsheet pages of tiny print in closely run columns with no pictures.

Now we’re a multi-media operation.

Not only do we publish weekly, but we’re also able to bring you online the news that effects you as soon as it happens.

But we’re nothing without you, our community heartbeat.

What happens next?

We'd love you to send in suggestions for our 150 Countdown.

We want to collate 150 reasons to celebrate Chorley and we’ll publish one every day online with the latest round-up every week in the Chorley Guardian newspaper.

Send in your suggestions for our stories to come in the next few months and lets celebrate 150 years together.

Whether its a person, a place, an event, a sporting moment email [email protected]