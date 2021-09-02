Jason Queally flies the flag for Great Britain after winning gold in the Men's 1km Time Trial final at the Dunc Gray Velodrome during Day One of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games Picture: Getty Images

Communities have every right to be proud of the sports stars they produce, particularly when they succeed on the biggest stage of them all - the Olympics.

Chorley-based cyclist Jason Queally claimed Britain’s first medal of the Sydney Olympics in style at the Dunc Gray Velodrome when he stormed to the gold in the men’s 1km time trial.

Jason Queally of Great Britain celebrates winning the time trial during at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games Picture: Getty Images

Starting 13th of the 16 competitors, Queally smashed his previous personal best by nearly a second and a half to clock a new Olympic record of 1:01.609.

The 30-year-old then faced an anxious wait to see what colour medal it would be, but home favourite Shane Kelly and France’s world record holder and favourite Arnaud Tournant were unable to match his time.

At the time it was only the first day of the Sydney Olympics.

Queally’s shock success meant Britain had matched their gold medal total from Atlanta - where Steve Redgrave and Matthew Pinsent claimed the solitary gold.

From our archives .. Olympic gold medalist cyclist Jason Queally tests out the new gym at Lancaster University in 2011

He said at the time: “I still can’t actually believe it.

"It will take some time to sink in over the next few days.”

Just the day after his gold medal win, the 30-year-old former market stall worker found the energy to take the silver medal for the 750m team sprint alongside teammates Chris Hoy and Craig MacLean.

From our archives ... Jason Queally cycling near Chorley in 2006 with his Commonwealth Silver Medals

His victory was a catalyst for a period of British dominance on the track with Sir Chris Hoy, Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy and Laura and Jason Kenny all winning gold at subsequent Olympic Games.

Queally won gold, silver and bronze medals across six world championship competitions, together with silver medals in the Commonwealth Games in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

When Queally won silver at the Commonwealth Games in March 2006, it was even tabled in Parliament that: "That this House congratulates Jason Queally on winning a silver medal in the men's one kilometre time trial at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne; pays tribute to his efforts in winning his third successive Commonwealth silver in the one kilometre cycling pursuit ...."

From our archives ... Withnell Fold Primary School year 5 pupils meet Jason Queally during his visit to the Chorley school in 2008

