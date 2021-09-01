From our archives ... Nasa Astronomer Fred Espenak with the Jeremiah Horrocks window at St. Michael's Parish Church, Much Hoole

More than 1,200 girlguiding members from across the UK enjoyed exploring Space during lockdown thanks to astronomy experts from the University of Central Lancashire.

Over the last six months, astronomers from UCLan’s Jeremiah Horrocks Institute (JHI) for Mathematics, Physics and Astronomy made virtual visits to Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger units all over the country.

The plaque outside Carr House where Jeremiah Horrocks observed the Transit of Venus

But perhaps those guides weren't exactly aware why Preston's elite institute is named after Jeremiah Horrocks.

Who was this man and why has his name lived on in such important scientific circles?

Four UCLan astronomers spoke to more than 1,200 members of girlguiding and helped Brownies work towards their space interest badges.

Making virtual visits allowed the astronomers to reach groups much further afield than they could otherwise do physically.

Astrophysicist Dr Megan Argo has been helping girlguiders understand and explore space

And maybe, just maybe, those young people may now be as much dazzled by space and the universe, just as Jeremiah Horrocks was almost 400 years ago.

It was from Carr House in Bretherton that the then 20-year-old, equipped with a simple wooden telescope, watched Venus pass across the sun on a clear Sunday afternoon in November 1639.

The son of a farmer, he was originally from Liverpool but his greatest achievements were in Chorley.

After leaving Cambridge University, Horrocks was tutor to the Stones family at Carr House.

A stained glass window at Carr House marking Horrocks' discovery. Picture: Lancashire County Council

He was also bible clerk at the comparatively new church (back then) of nearby St Michael and All Angels in Much Hoole.

He became interested in astronomy from the age of 13.

He later became one of the first astronomers to embrace the theory that planets rotate around the Sun.

Back in 2004, the then Dr Robert Walsh, but now Professor of Solar Physics, at UCLan, told the Chorley Guardian: "Horrocks is regarded at the father of British astrophysics because his observations had a profound influence on how we measure the size of the solar system and indeed the universe."

Jeremiah Horrocks

Professor Walsh was speaking just before a Transit in 2004.

The previous time the phenomenon had taken place was in 1882; the last one took place in 2012 and you have to stick around to 2117 for the next one.

In June 2004 the world's top astronomers followed in Horrocks' footsteps by gathering in Bretherton to view the Transit in the very bedroom where he made his historic observation.

They had come from across the globe for a conference at UCLan and the planet's movements formed the historic highlight.

Other sky-gazers gathered at Astley Park in Chorley.

Transits have led directly to some of the most important discoveries in astronomy and geography.

The distance between the Sun and Earth, 93 million miles, was first calculated with approximate accuracy during an 18th-century transit, and Captain James Cook reached Australia and New Zealand when dispatched to the South Pacific to observe the transit of 1769.

The calculations that Horrocks made about the size of the planet in relation to the Sun increased the known size of the solar system by 10.

Today Horrocks is remembered on a plaque in Westminster Abbey and the lunar crater Horrocks is named after him.

As well as UCLan's facility being named after Horrocks, an observatory in Preston's Moor Park is also named after him.

From 1858, work began on a chapel and stained-glass windows commemorating Horrocks in St Michael's Church. At the time of the 2012 transit, Rev Derek Baines of St Michael and All Angels Church, along with churchwarden Eric Barker, decided to mark the occasion.

They set about raising £4.000 for a 6ft steel and copper weather vane which was eventually erected on top of the church tower.

The weather vane was designed to have a depiction of a sun with the black spot of Venus.

