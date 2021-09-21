An artist’s impression of the Mayflower Ship

The event at the Lancastrian Suite on Saturday September 25 will be performed by the Chorley Choral Society, Guild Singers, soloist Joyce Tinsley and accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra.

It will be the last event this year to commemorate Chorley’s link to the historic voyage through Myles Standish - the military captain on board the ship.

Last year marked the 400 year anniversary of the historic Mayflower voyage in 1620 from England to America, which carried the Pilgrims, some seeking religious freedom, others a fresh start, to a new life across the Atlantic.

The Mayflower 400 Banner at Chorley Town Hall

The celebrations were delayed because of the pandemic; and this year Chorley's Myles Standish ‘2020 +1’ Working Group was not discouraged from delivering as many free events for the people of Chorley as they safely could.

Chairman Lincoln Shields said: “I am very proud of the members of the Myles Standish ‘2020 +1’ Working Group for their dedication in delivering our events programme a year later than we initially planned.

“When Covid-19 caused lockdowns across the world we did not know when events would become possible again, but with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Chorley Council we were delighted to be able to realise a revised summer schedule for 2021.

“We hope the legacy of the anniversary year will encourage residents of Chorley to learn about their town’s history and the part that one of its past residents played in that historic journey.”

Myles Standish from Chorley, who was on the Mayflower voyage

The group organised a number of events.

These included concerts, walks and an exhibition displayed at various town centre locations and the Astley Coach House Gallery earlier this year.

There was also an inaugural golf tournament, The Myles Standish Trophy Competition.

The working group also produced an informational commemorative booklet and provided educational packs to a number of local schools.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said: “Chorley’s involvement in the national Mayflower 400 programme has been a great opportunity to recognise and learn about our connection to an important part of history that people may previously have been unaware of.

“After a challenging year, it has been great to see a reworked events schedule going ahead this summer for people to enjoy.

"I would like to congratulate the Myles Standish ‘2020 +1’ Working Group for their fantastic efforts.”

Although the events schedule will end with next Saturday’s Gala Concert, there remains a Mayflower themed project underway with the Myles Standish Garden - first revealed at the 2021 Chorley Flower Show - set to be installed permanently at Duxbury Park Golf Course.

The pupils of Chorley St James’ Primary School will be helping local landscaping company Homescapes Ltd. with the planting of UK and USA native species and will continue to look after the garden for the next year.