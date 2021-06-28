The Myles Standish Trophy Competition at Duxbury Park Golf Course was organised by the local Myles Standish ‘2020+1’ Working Group as part of its Mayflower 400 commemorative event programme.

It was the first event to mark the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims' voyage to America on the Mayflower - and Chorley s connection to it.

Military Officer Myles Standish who sailed on the ship is believed to have been born and lived in Duxbury, Chorley and was the founder of Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Chorley's celebrations were delayed from last year - the 400th anniversary - and some Chorley events planned for this year have also been re-arranged because of the latest delays in Lockdown regulations.

However the golf event was not affected and a handful of teams took part.

Lincoln Shields, the chair of the working group which organised the competition, presented the trophy to the winning team. It will remain in the trophy cabinet at Duxbury.

The winning score was 84 points, and the players were: Tony Dabbs, Duxbury; Keith Bamber, Duxbury; Mick Austin, Accrington; Julian Anderton, Wigan.

Second prize (83 points): James Horrocks, David Arstall, Lee Crockett, and Gary Brindle all from Duxbury

Third prize (79 points): Keith Meredith, Billy Balfour, John Tinsley and Steve Tinsley, all from Duxbury.

The longest drive on the 8th fairway was David Arstall and nearest the pin on the 9th hole was Mick Austin

For more details about Chorley's Mayflower events, and the date changes, go to www.checkoutchorley.com/mayflower400

1. Looking into the distance Golf action from the Myles Standish Trophy Golf Competition, held at Duxbury Park Golf Course, Chorley.

2. Family team David Mann and brother Nathan Mann at Myles Standish Trophy Golf Competition, held at Duxbury Park Golf Course, Chorley

3. Prepared for action from left, Keith Meredith, John Tinsley, Steve Tinsley and Bill Balfour at Myles Standish Trophy Golf Competition

4. At the ready From left, Alistair Bradley, Peter Wilson, Steve Holgate and Matt Lynch, Golf action from the Myles Standish Trophy Golf Competition