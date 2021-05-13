This is how Lancashire looked in 1976

1.
Nearly 200 canoeists from the North West took to the water for an exciting race on the River Ribble. They were taking part in the Ribble White Water Race for scouts, sponsored by the Preston and District Scout Council. The scouts battled through nine miles of water from Edisford Bridge in Clitheroe to Ribchester
2.
Broughton C of E School, winner of B Section North of the Preston Skittleball Rally. Left to right: Sarah Fox, Katie Morris, Amanda Richards, Donna Carroll, Susan Mills, Louise Barrow, and Gillian Birtwistle
3.
From humble beginnings in 1973, Fylde Youth Theatre is now thriving under the theatre's present director Geoffrey Brookes. Rehearsals take place at the modern YMCA building and their plays are performed at Lytham St Annes College. Pictured above are just a few of the members
4.
A coach, specially adapated for patients, has been provided for Wesham Park Hospital by the League of Friends. Picture shows Mr Bill Taylor, administration officer, Fylde sector, inspecting the coach with Mrs G Melling, Mr P Sayle, Mrs LWA Grey and Mrs HK Lawton of the Friends and Mr AT Ellison, Mr B Mitchell and Mr A Dooley, representing the students of Blackpool Technical College who carried out the adaptations