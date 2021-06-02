This is how Lancashire looked in 1979

2.

The strangest over set of wheelchair "patients" took to the roads to raise money for an old folk's holiday. Occupants included a witch, a skeleton, Little Bo Peep, and a six-foot baby. And the "nurses" weren't much better either - they included two American Indian squaws, an au pair girl, and a bedraggled cat. The sponsored fancy dress wheelchair push was set up by the managers of two old people's homes - Kipling House and Cherry Tree House in Blackpool - to raise money to take ten of them on a week's holiday