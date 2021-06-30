A hush-marathon by a bunch of schoolkids will help to boost the long fight against a killer disease. For around 300 children at Greenlands Primary School, Ribbleton, Preston, raised more than £1,300 for the fight against leukaemia, by holding a sponsored silence. And to put a smile on everyone's face when the cheque was handed over was comedian Les Dennis, who is starring in Blackpool. He is pictured holding the cheque which he received on behalf of the Manchester Children's Hospital Bone Marrow Transplant fund

This is how Lancashire looked in 1983

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:42 am

This week we are looking at 1983. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1983.

Lancashire youngsters eagerly flocked to school on the day that sheep shearing became a lesson. For the lucky children had a rare demonstration of shearing right in their own village school playground. The 300 children at Buckshaw Primary School, Astley Village, Chorley, watched local farmer's son Mr Edwin Schofield, expertly clip two sheep, and were delighted to get up close and personal with two lambs also brought for them to see. Their teacher Miss Lawrence holds one of the lambs

Pupils at Broughton C of E Primary School are keeping their fingers crossed for a flawless performance when they take to the stage for their most ambitious production. The youngsters are to act out an adaptation of the children's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Michael Simpson, 11, will play Charlie Bucket, a boy from a poor family who finds a golden ticket for a trip round a chocolate factory. He is pictured above, along with a team of Oompa Loompas holding their tickling sticks

Something for everyone. That is the basis of Newton Field Day, which sets out to involve the whole community. This year's event included the usual colourful procession of floats - making their way along roads in which the tar was melting in the boiling sun!

An enthusiastic team of high flying plane buffs will have their feet firmly on the ground for an aerobatic escapade. For the Pioneer Model Aircraft club hope to fly one of their small replica planes from Kirkham to Blackpool. The sponsored flight will be piloted by 36-year-old Ray O'Brien, a veteran mini flyer. He is pictured above holding the replica plane, watched by other members of the club

