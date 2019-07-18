A pub where smoking is allowed: Brothers to deliver real taste of America by opening barbecue joint

Preston’s burgeoning foodie scene is soon to be bolstered by a new American barbecue joint.

Brothers Dave and Dan Valentine of Smokin V Real Barbecue have partnered up with the Ships and Giggles pub in Fylde Road to take on their kitchen full time, serving up smoked meats, loaded beef hotdogs, smash burgers and more from September.

Food by Smokin V Real Barbecue

The Valentine brothers have decided to give up their jobs in the motor industry to turn their hobby into a career, having attended events and food festivals for two years with a their catering company.

Dave 31, who grew up in Chorley and Leyland before moving to Fulwood, said: “We both love cooking and eating food, and this is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.

“It all really started off when we cooked an entire pig for a friend’s stag do. I watched a TV programme called American Pit Masters, saw the smokers and thought it looked great.

“We built a giant smoker, and the pig was amazing, everyone loved it. I wondered what else I could do, so bought more pieces and was doing more and more at home.”

Food by Smokin V Real Barbecue

The brothers will set up an outdoor smoker in the beer garden of Ships and Giggles which will be manned for up to 14 hours each day.

Dave said: “It’s a man and fire and a barbecue put full of meat. You can’t replicate that with indoor smokers.”

He added: “It’s something Preston’s needed for a while. People have been travelling to Southport or Manchester to get American barbecue food.”

Dave said the menu will be expanded over time, with specials and challenges, and more vegetarian and vegan dishes.