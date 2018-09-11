Andy's Angle - written by Andy Gibbs at Adlington Angling Centre.

Adlington Angling Centre are proud to announce that the hugely popular Predator Classic pike fishing match is returning.

Thanks to Southport and District Anglers Association, they are happy to announce that this year's event will be again staged on the prolific Anglezarke reservoir.

The event is a pike-only match, where you can lure fish, fly fish, or bait fish (live baits are allowed if caught on the water).

Bait boats are allowed, with two rods maximum in the water at any time.

All fish caught on the event are to be weighed by officials only.

This year, Adlington Angling Centre have expanded the event further, as they will be having five qualifying rounds which will now only have a total of 15 anglers fishing per round, with the top three anglers from each qualifier moving forward to fish the final on 2nd February 2017.

As a result of expanding the event, the the prize money for the successful anglers has been increased quite substantially for all the anglers who are lucky enough to have a podium finish in the final.

The match will be fished on the Back Lane dam wall of Anglezarke reservoir, with the draw being at 7am, and all the anglers will cross rods in battle from 8am until 4pm in their bids to qualify for the prestigious final.

Prizes on offer are £700 first prize, £350 for second and £200 for third.

The angler who catches the biggest overall fish caught over the qualifiers and the final wins £100

There will also be £300 of tackle prizes donated by our sponsors Fox Rage, which will be split between the successful anglers.

Here are the dates for the Predator Classic - Round 1 Qualifier, Saturday, 10th November; Round 2 Qualifier, Saturday, 24th November; Round 3 Qualifier, Saturday, 8th December; Round 4 Qualifier, Saturday, 5th January; Round 5 Qualifier, Saturday, 20th January; Final, Saturday, 2nd February,

If any of you predator fishing fans want to book on the event, tickets cost £25 and can only be bought from Adlington Angling Centre.

Alternatively, if you want more details, either call Andy at the shop on 01257 474823 or message the shop via Facebook,